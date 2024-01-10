Napoli want to sign 29-year old Tottenham player looking to leave the club

Napoli may try to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham now because it looks like they have lost out on Radu Dragusin to the North London team.

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a deal with Genoa for Radu Dragusin and they are getting closer to completing the signing of the centre-back. Spurs are desperate to sign a new defender as they have Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both out with injuries.

The Romanian will cost Spurs about £21.4 million in addition to add-ons, with Djed Spence potentially leaving and possible joining Genoa as part of the deal, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Spurs have beaten both Bayern Munich and Napoli to the signing of the in-demand defender. After missing out on the 21-year old highly rated defender, Italian giants Napoli are now considering making a move for Spurs star Eric Dier.

Football.London has reported that Napoli are keen to sign the English star, with German giants Bayern Munich also vying for his signature.

The 29-year-old’s contract with the Premier League club expires at the end of the season after which he will become a free agent.

Since Postecoglou’s arrival in the summer, Dier has struggled to get playing time, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave the club.

The Englishman has only made four league appearances this season, even though Spurs have both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero missing significant amount of the season.

Dier is so far down the pecking order at Spurs that manager Postecoglou has often used Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as a makeshift centre-back duo.

Tottenham will be looking to get some transfer fee for him this month instead of losing him for free in the summer.