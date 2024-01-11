Pundit slams ‘overrated’ Liverpool star and names brutal reason for player’s decline

Jason Cundy does not believe one Liverpool player deserves to be mentioned alongside the Premier League’s best-ever players.

The pundit, who spoke on TalkSPORT recently, identified Virgil Van Dijk as a player who he considers to be ‘overrated’ and not worthy of mention in the same breath as the likes of former Manchester United and Chelsea centre-backs Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.

“Personally, I think he’s overrated,” Cundy said.

“I don’t think he’s anywhere near the levels, consistently, of the likes of Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand. I don’t think he’s anywhere near that level.”

Cundy’s assessment is open to debate and will certainly be challenged by Liverpool fans, who believe the Dutchman’s impact, since signing from Southampton for £75 million (Sky Sports) in 2016, has been immense.

Not only has the club lifted their first-ever Premier League title since the defender joined, but he has helped guide them to another six major trophies, including the 2019 Champions League.

However, going on to highlight the knee injury the Liverpool captain suffered during a game against Everton in 2020, Cundy acknowledged the part Jordan Pickford’s brutal tackle may have played in the defender’s sudden and unexpected, decline.

“I know about the injury he picked up against Everton,” he added.

Co-host Jamie O’Hara then reminded Cundy just how bad an injury it was, to which Cundy agreed.

“It was a bad one – it was a terrible injury,” he said.

During his eight years at Anfield, Van Dijk, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored 20 goals in 243 games in all competitions.