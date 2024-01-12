Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed concern over Christopher Nkunku’s recent injury, preventing the 26-year-old France international from participating in training for over a week.

Nkunku, a high-profile signing in a £53 million deal from RB Leipzig last summer, has started only one game for Chelsea since his arrival, featuring for 71 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last month.

The French international has played only one match since December 27 due to a hip injury sustained during Chelsea’s 3-2 victory at Luton Town. This recent setback has left manager Mauricio Pochettino concerned about the severity of the forward’s injury.

Pochettino, addressing reporters in a press conference on Friday ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League match against Fulham, acknowledged uncertainty about Christopher Nkunku’s availability, expressing concern over the Frenchman’s injury and the timeline for his return to selection.

“I am a little bit worried about the situation of Nkunku because he has been unable to train for 10 days, and we are still going to assess what will happen.”

“We are disappointed and worried because we want him back soon.”

Pochettino provided further injury updates, stating that Ben Chilwell will make his return to the Chelsea squad after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in September. Defender Benoit Badiashile is also available for selection. However, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah are not expected to be ready for Saturday’s game against Fulham.