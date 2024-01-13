Gerrard to raid Chelsea for out of favour 24-year-old without a single appearance in 2023/24

Al Ettifaq are not doing anything like as well as they should be under Steven Gerrard, with the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager intending to raid Chelsea for his next signing.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are currently in eighth place in the division, and a mammoth 28 points behind leaders Al-Hilal after just 19 games.

That’s due in no small part to the fact that Gerrard has been unable to motivate his team to win a single game since October.

A 3-2 win against Al-Wehda on October 28 only came as a result of a 98th-minute goal from Demarai Gray too.

It isn’t just on the pitch where Gerrard has problems either, as Jordan Henderson, a marquee summer signing for his former Liverpool colleague, already wants to move back to Europe according to the Daily Mail and other outlets.

No wonder then that Gerrard is running his eye over Chelsea’s Malang Sarr, per football.london, a player that WhoScored note hasn’t even played a single minute for the Blues this season despite being available.

It isn’t clear at this point if Sarr would be amenable to the move, however, it would say much about his motivation and desire if he would prefer to stay put and not feature under Mauricio Pochettino.