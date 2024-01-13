Pep Guardiola sends Premier League rivals warning after dramatic win

Pep Guardiola has rallied his side and sent a message to their Premier League rivals after their win on Saturday night.

Manchester City fought back at St. James’ Park on Saturday as they grabbed a late goal to secure a 3-2 win against Newcastle.

It looked like it could be another routine win for the treble winners when Bernardo Silva’s incredible backheel put them one goal up.

But two goals in the space of two minutes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon stunned the defending champions as they went into the break behind.

The returning Kevin de Bruyne then led his side to victory off the bench as he scored and set up Oscar Bobb with a spectacular pass late on to seal the 3-2 win.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola hailed his side’s performance and claimed that ‘the team is alive’.

“The way we behaved against Huddersfield – Huddersfield – the team is alive. Why should we not try it again? We won three times in a row, five in the last six, so why not?” The Spanish manager said.

“It’s really important because Liverpool are flying over the last month and we have to go to Anfield so it’s better to be close to them.”

City will now set their sights on the FA Cup with a fourth-round tie against Tottenham at the end of this month.