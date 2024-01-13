Video: Cole Palmer’s ice cold finish gives Chelsea much needed three points

Cole Palmer’s ice-cold spot-kick for Chelsea against Fulham was enough to earn the Blues all three points at Stamford Bridge.

The clock had ticked into the fourth minute of first-half injury time, double the amount on the assistant’s board, and a hush fell over the famous old ground as the former Man City ace stepped up.

He made no mistake sending the keeper the wrong way, and continuing his 100 percent record from the spot.

That’s five out of five now for the 21-year-old.

Cole Palmer gives Chelsea the lead over Fulham with a coolly taken spot kick ? pic.twitter.com/Mgn9JFR5vY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 13, 2024

GOAL!!! Cole Palmer nets his FIFTH penalty for Chelsea. That's 5 from 5 from him! Cold.#beINPL #CFC pic.twitter.com/L5c7Od2FRd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 13, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports