Chelsea executive flies off to South America to secure the signing of winger with £52m release clause

Chelsea have sent an executive to Brazil with the aim of securing the signing of wonderkid Estevao Willian, as reported by Sport.

The report claims that the club’s representative is in Sao Paulo to activate the £52 million release clause, with the potential deal rising to £65 million.

It adds that PSG’s withdrawal from the race has paved the way for Chelsea to finalise the signing.

Having showcased his talent as a starter for Brazil in the U17 World Cup last year, scoring three goals and assisting another three across five games, the 16-year-old has already made an impact in the U20s with six goals and three assists this season.

Despite the imminent deal, Willian cannot officially join Chelsea until he turns 18 in 2025.

Snapping up young Brazilian players seems to have become a recurring theme for the club under Todd Boehly.

Estevao will become the fourth Brazilian youngster to be signed by the Blues in the last one and half year – others being Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington.

