Roy Keane urges Manchester United star to ‘take control’ after set piece goal

The Manchester United legend was critical of Andre Onana’s positioning for Tottenham Hotspur’s opening goal on Sunday.

After an incredibly open game between both sides at Old Trafford, the match finished 2-2 with both sides sharing the points.

Manchester United will be disappointed that they didn’t capitalise on their early dominance after Rasmus Hojlund rifled the opener into the net after only three minutes on the clock.

Richarlison continued his fine goalscoring form when his flick-on from a corner nestled into Onana’s bottom corner soon after.

Although the United goalkeeper couldn’t get close to the shot, Roy Keane criticised his positioning at half-time and urged him to ‘take control’.

‘I’d be looking at my goalkeeper. It’s an inswinger, Spurs deserved it by playing their way back into the game.’ He said on Sky Sports via the Metro.

‘He’s standing on his line.

‘I’d like my goalkeeper to come and take control of the six-yard box.’

Marcus Rashford then put his side ahead once again just before the break with his first goal at home in seven months before Rodrigo Bentancur brought the game level less than a minute into the second half.

The Red Devils are now eight points off the top four although they hold a game in hand over Arsenal.