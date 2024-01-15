Reliable journalist says Man United have enquired about major Barcelona star, Premier League club quoted €80m transfer fee

Man United have made enquiries about signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo but the Catalan club want over €80m to part ways with one of their best players.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that the Premier League giants have been informed of the transfer fee it would take to sign the Uruguay star and they were given the player’s contract details.

It will take over €80m for Barcelona to sell Araujo this month, which is the same information that was given to Bayern Munich when they enquired.

The defender wants to stay at the La Liga giants but will remain on the lists of Man United and Bayern for the summer transfer window.

Both clubs are in need of a centre-back and Araujo is one of the best in the World in this position. The Uruguay star can also fill in at right-back if needed, which makes him a great option for both clubs.

The 24-year-old has a contract at Barcelona until 2026, so it remains to see if his position of not wanting to leave remains in the summer.

This would be a major signing for either club if they can get it done in 2024 but there are a lot of hurdles to jump before Araujo is seen in a jersey other than that of Barcelona.