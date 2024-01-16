Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

The 20-year-old is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a centre forward. He is versatile enough to slot into the wide areas as well.

The German international has contributed to seven goals and three assists across all competitions this season and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker.

According to a report from Fichajes, the three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his contract situation and they could look to make a move for him soon.

There have been negotiations with the German club regarding a new contract, but the two parties have failed to reach an agreement. Naturally, there has been speculation surrounding Musiala’s long-term future at the German club.

Chelsea could certainly use a quality attacker like him and Musiala would add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Further more, the 20 year old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience, and he could be a long-term asset for Mauricio Pochettino.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Musiala could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has scored just three goals in the Premier League this season. Arsenal will have to add more quality in the final third if they want to win major trophies.

Meanwhile, Liverpool might need to replace Mohamed Salah soon, with the Egyptian’s contract expiring in 2025. Musiala could be a solid, long-term investment for them.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to test Bayern Munich’s resolve in the summer.