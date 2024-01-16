Liverpool ready to test Chelsea’s resolve over exciting potential transfer

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in an ambitious potential transfer move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, despite him only recently signing a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill has shown himself to be one of the finest young defenders in Europe in recent times, having really impressed on loan at Brighton last season before becoming more of a first-team regular at Chelsea this term.

Although Colwill signed a new deal committing himself to the Blues until 2029, it seems there is still some intent from Liverpool, with journalist Graeme Bailey taking to X, formerly Twitter, in the post below to explain that the Reds could be keen to exploit the fact that this deal could be good for Chelsea due to their Financial Fair Play issues…

Liverpool ready to test Chelsea’s resolve over Levi Colwill and see if they could be tempted to sell given the FFP benefits that could have. Blues owners are prepared to sell Conor Gallagher, arguably their best midfielder…so why not Colwill?@HITCfootball with @ShaunWebbley… — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 16, 2024

Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Liverpool are exploring the centre-back market, so it could be that Colwill is one of the names on their radar, even though Romano himself did not name any names.

Jurgen Klopp could perhaps do well to bring in someone like Colwill with the view of eventually replacing ageing duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, though one imagines Chelsea won’t be at all keen on selling such a top talent to a rival.

Still, the benefits of profiting on an academy player might be too good to turn down, with the west Londoners also cashing in on homegrown talents like Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in recent times.