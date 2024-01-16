Journalist Dean Jones has tipped Aston Villa to be serious contenders for the exciting transfer of Roma forward Paulo Dybala this January.

The Argentina international is known to be available for a bargain fee due to a release clause in his contract which expires this month, and Villa are one of the clubs to have been linked with an interest.

Dybala has impressed at Roma and was also previously a key player at Juventus, and it would certainly be exciting to see him in the Premier League.

Discussing the Dybala to Villa links with Give Me Sport, Jones said: “A deal for Dybala really would be sensational and obviously there will always be part of any Villa fan that would like that to happen but Emery and the recruitment team have to be very careful that if they are to pursue something like that it is for the right reasons and he fits with the philosophy and character of the side.

“He’s an unbelievable player but you would need something like that to be happening for the right reasons and his injury record definitely has to be considered. He misses so many games.”