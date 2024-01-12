Newcastle make move to sign €213k-a-week World Cup winner

Newcastle United are looking into signing a striker in January and one option could be a World Cup winner for a bargain price.

With a contract expiring in 2025, Paulo Dybala’s future at Roma has been under question as the Serie A side have yet to offer the World Cup winner a new deal. The forward would enter this summer with one year remaining on his contract and this is the ideal time for a club to sell a player.

However, it could come earlier than that, as reports in Italy claim that Newcastle are amongst a host of clubs keen to activate the player’s £11m release clause before it expires on 15 January.

Corriere della Sera claim that Newcastle have contacted the Argentina star’s agent about making a move to St James Park but it is uncertain if it will happen.

The 30-year-old is a very talented player and is putting up good numbers in Rome this season, scoring six goals and providing a further six assists across 18 matches.

At a bargain price, this would help the Magpies work around their FFP issues but the forward’s €213,000-a-week wages could be a problem.