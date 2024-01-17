Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paulo Dybala’s release clause for January recently expired but that the Roma forward will have a clause again in the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international has had a fine career in Serie A and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point in the near future before he hangs up his boots.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been among the names recently linked with Dybala, while there’s also been past interest from other big names like Manchester United and Tottenham.

It seems we can expect Dybala to be the subject of more rumours in the summer, with Chelsea and Villa perhaps set to be given an opportunity to sign the 30-year-old on the cheap.

Discussing Dybala’s future, Romano said: “Despite links with Aston Villa, Paulo Dybala is going nowhere in January as the release clause at Roma has expired. It was valid until January 15, now it is not valid anymore.

“The next clause will be the same but valid in the summer, precisely in July.”