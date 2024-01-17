Manchester United would reportedly need to make Real Madrid an offer in the region of €250million to even start a conversation with the Spanish giants over a transfer deal for Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international is one of the finest players in world football at the moment, and, at the age of 23, is surely going to be front and centre of this Madrid side for many years to come.

There has been some talk of Man Utd interest in the player, but this has been swiftly dismissed in a report from by ESPN Brasil, who state that Real are not looking to sell their star, with a world-record fee needed to even kick-start any talks.

One imagines the Red Devils are not going to be able to pay that kind of money for Vinicius or anyone else any time soon, so we can probably forget about this story going anywhere.

Vinicius would undoubtedly be a great addition to the Premier League, but it seems most likely that we’ll see him continue at the Bernabeu for as long as he’s wanted there.

The former Flamengo youngster recently committed his future to Los Blancos by signing a new contract running until 2027.