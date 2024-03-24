Real Madrid star gives advice to Endrick ahead of Bernabeu transfer this summer

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has offered some important advice to Endrick as he prepares to join his fellow Brazil international at the Bernabeu this summer.

Endrick, 17, has long been regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football and he’s now set to join Real Madrid when he turns 18 in July.

Ahead of that move, Endrick is already getting some experience alongside his future club teammate Vinicius as they line up together for the Brazilian national team, with Endrick scoring the winning goal against England in last night’s 1-0 friendly victory at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking afterwards, Vinicius sent a message to Endrick about how he can continue to develop and improve, and how he can benefit from learning from the older players in the Madrid dressing room…

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, Vinicius said: “It’s key to listen to the ‘old’ players in the dressing room. I hope Endrick will do the same, he’s top player and top guy. I expect him to evolve and develop again to be arrive at Real Madrid ready to make an impact.”

Real Madrid fans will no doubt be excited about the arrival of Endrick, especially as they saw off competition from other major clubs for the teenager’s signature.

Endrick transfer: How close was he to joining Chelsea instead?

“Endrick only wanted to go to Real Madrid … so a deal with PSG didn’t work out,” Fabrizio Romano told us a few months ago.

“There were other possibilities as well, however, as Chelsea, around one year ago, also tried to sign Endrick. People at the club were monitoring Endrick and they tried to approach the player’s side to convince him to join, even inviting his family to London to have the opportunity to get a feel for Chelsea’s project.

“Still, Endrick’s dream was to play for Real Madrid, and the player’s wish is crucial in these situations – club preference always makes the difference. It was not about Chelsea, PSG or money – he simply wanted to go to Real Madrid and it was his only priority.”