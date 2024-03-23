Watch: 17-year-old Endrick scores his first ever goal for Brazil – England 0-1 Brazil

Brazil have broken the deadlock late on against England at Wembley stadium.

In what looked like a clear offside initially, Vinicius Jr timed a run in behind the England defence to perfect. And 17-year-old wonderkid Endrick could not ask for an easier finish, for his first ever goal for Brazil’s senior team, as the ball bounced up to him with the goal gaping.

In all fairness to the visitors, they deserve the lead after creating six big chances in the game compared to England’s one, which was blazed over the bar by Ollie Watkins.

England will now have to dust themselves off and get ready for another tough test against Belgium next week.