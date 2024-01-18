Aston Villa submit offer for 21-year-old for Unai Emery’s top priority

Aston Villa have submitted an offer for 21-year-old forward Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough, with Unai Emery considering him a priority for this transfer window. Rogers is eager to challenge himself at the Premier League level, having developed rapidly in Michael Carrick’s emerging side.

Unai Emery has held admiration for Morgan Rogers for some time per The Independent, and his appreciation for the versatile attacker grew further during a recent match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Aston Villa’s activity in this transfer window has been limited by Profit and Sustainability regulations. However, Emery is willing to allocate their available budget to secure Rogers. The key now is to negotiate and finalise a deal with Middlesbrough, for the 21-year-old, that aligns with Villa’s financial constraints.

Despite joining Middlesbrough from Manchester City just this summer, Morgan Rogers’ significant development has caught the attention of many Premier League teams. The speed of his progress makes him an attractive target for Aston Villa, showcasing his potential and impact on the pitch.

Even though the Villans are eager to secure his signature, the financial regulations could make it difficult for them to negotiate past a certain point. Perhaps to speed up a deal they could suggest a discounted price where Boro receive a Villa youngster on loan.