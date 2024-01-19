Bukayo Saka: “I can never forget [Emery]”

Bukayo Saka has conveyed an emotional message to Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who gave him his Arsenal debut back in November 2018 during Emery’s tenure as the Gunners’ manager. Saka made his first appearance as a substitute in a 3-0 victory away at Vorskla Poltava.

At just 17 years old, Bukayo Saka received his first-team debut from Unai Emery. Despite his relatively short time at the Emirates Stadium, Saka, who had come through the Arsenal academy, left a lasting impression on Emery, showcasing his talent and potential.

Over five years later, Saka has reflected on his Arsenal debut and expressed gratitude to Unai Emery. The 22-year-old shared why he will always be thankful to the Aston Villa boss for providing him with his first opportunity in first-team football.

He said on TNT Sports: “For me, it was really special. I can never forget him – he’s the one that gave me my debut. Obviously you can see all the work put in to get to that stage. He gave me that moment and gave me a lot of confidence as well.”

“I’m always grateful to him,” he added.

When you look back five years ago, it’s crazy to see the developments that Saka has made from a technical, mental and physical point of view. The scariest thing is, he’s still got another decade and a half of football in him for his club and country.