Leipzig have heard of one Premier League club’s interest in Xavi Simons

Arsenal are reportedly understood to hold interest in PSG’s on-loan star Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international, currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, is also courting interest from incumbent champions Bayern Munich.

“Bayern have him on the list, but I think for this summer, they have many players on the list for this position and Simons will be particularly expensive if PSG would be prepared to sell him,” the head of football at the BILD Group informed CaughtOffside in an exclusive update.

“So I think there will be other clubs that also knock on the door; Leipzig have heard of Bayern’s interest and interest from Arsenal. This could be one of the clubs.

“There are also rumours of Barcelona – but they have no money! Rumours of Inter Milan… I also think this wouldn’t be a No.1 option.”

The 20-year-old wide man (also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder) has been in fine form this term, registering 15 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions).

Taking into account minutes played, that’s a goal or assist every 132.26 minutes.

Which suitor could be successful?

Bearing in mind the finances likely to be involved in any potential deal that prises Simons away from PSG, one might imagine Arsenal to be the most likely to secure his services this summer.

That is, of course, if the French outfit doesn’t prefer increasing his value further with another loan deal at Leipzig.

Given his contract doesn’t expire until 2027, it may very well be the preferred option to maximise sale value come the summer of 2025.