“We spoke last night” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits worry over Salah injury

Liverpool could be about to receive a massive blow as star man Mohamed Salah limped off injured in the first half of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana on Thursday night.

The Egyptian superstar felt his hamstring just before halftime and could not continue. If serious, it could cause the winger to miss the rest of the tournament and maybe games for Liverpool upon his return.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about Salah’s injury during his press conference on Friday and the German coach admitted his worry as it is rare that the superstar goes off injured.

The Liverpool manager said via Paul Gorst: “We don’t know anything, we spoke last night and there was an assessment, they will do that and we will know more. He felt it and we know how rarely Mo goes off so it is definitely something but I don’t have any more [info]. There will be an ultrasound and MRI.”

If Salah is out of action for an extended period of time, it would be a huge blow to Liverpool as the Egypt captain has once again been outstanding for the Reds this season.

The 31-year-old has produced 18 goals and nine assists across 27 matches and with the Merseyside club still chasing down all four titles they are involved in, Klopp will need his main man back as soon as possible to achieve this.