This summer could once again see a hive of transfer activity at Elland Road, as Leeds United look to strengthen their squad regardless of whether they are promoted or not.

It’s been a long and gruelling season for the all whites, and despite amassing an incredible 90 points, it wasn’t enough to see them go back up to the Premier League automatically.

Keenan Carole to leave Leeds

Their form towards the end of the 2023/24 Championship season was patchy at best, and that’s not what Daniel Farke will want from his players as they take on his former club, Norwich City, in the Play-Off semi-finals.

One player that won’t feature in either of the two legs or a potential final is Keenan Carole.

The 19-year-old is set to leave the club according to Leeds Live, who note that the teenager hasn’t even managed a game for Leeds’ U21 side since December.

With his contract coming to an end, Sheffield Wednesday are waiting in the wings to take advantage of the situation.