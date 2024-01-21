Man Utd could step up move for 24-year-old La Liga midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Martin Zubimendi.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Manchester United could step up their interest in the player and look to sign him in the coming months. It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in a quality central midfielder who will help out defensively and control the tempo of the game.

Dean Jones claims: “They have got a few names already. Four or five names, to be honest, that they’re continuing to explore for the midfield. I think that they’ll also get involved in conversations around players like Zubimendi, who they have a level of interest in. I think they might even step that up as we get through the season. And then, of course, the attack. They’re certainly looking for a player to come in there, probably a wide player of serious substance”

Zubimendi has shown his quality with Real Sociedad and he is certainly good enough to shine at Manchester United as well. He will add calmness and composure in the middle of the park. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with Real Sociedad in the coming months.

A move in January seems highly unlikely and Manchester United will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player. Zubimendi has already shown his quality in Spanish football, and he will be tempted to prove himself in England as well.

A move to Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the 24-year-old player and it will be interesting to see if he can settle into the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact.

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat at the start of the season to boost their midfield options. The Moroccan international has been underwhelming. Meanwhile, Casemiro has not been at his best this season either and Manchester United are clearly in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.