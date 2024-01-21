Man Utd could step up move for 24-year-old La Liga midfielder

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Martin Zubimendi.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that Manchester United could step up their interest in the player and look to sign him in the coming months. It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in a quality central midfielder who will help out defensively and control the tempo of the game.

Dean Jones claims: “They have got a few names already. Four or five names, to be honest, that they’re continuing to explore for the midfield. I think that they’ll also get involved in conversations around players like Zubimendi, who they have a level of interest in. I think they might even step that up as we get through the season. And then, of course, the attack. They’re certainly looking for a player to come in there, probably a wide player of serious substance”

Zubimendi has shown his quality with Real Sociedad and he is certainly good enough to shine at Manchester United as well. He will add calmness and composure in the middle of the park. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure an agreement with Real Sociedad in the coming months.

A move in January seems highly unlikely and Manchester United will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player. Zubimendi has already shown his quality in Spanish football, and he will be tempted to prove himself in England as well.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JANUARY 25: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad reacts during the Copa Del Rey Quarter Final match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Spotify Camp Nou on January 25, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Chelsea stars among transfer targets for Euro giants towards the end of January
Arsenal legend questions one Mikel Arteta decision despite dominant 5-0 victory
Player Leeds sold for pennies in summer set to secure Premier League move

A move to Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the 24-year-old player and it will be interesting to see if he can settle into the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact.

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat at the start of the season to boost their midfield options. The Moroccan international has been underwhelming. Meanwhile, Casemiro has not been at his best this season either and Manchester United are clearly in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

More Stories Martin Zubimendi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.