Video: Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool the lead finishing off a brilliant team move

Liverpool secured an early lead in the second half with a well-executed goal by Darwin Nunez.

The goal came from a superb team move initiated by Konate’s long ball to Jones. The in-form midfielder skilfully controlled the ball with his chest and swiftly passed it to Jota on the right.

Jota, in turn, made a clever first-time pass to Nunez in the center, who skillfully opened up his body and expertly finished the ball into the bottom right corner.

Watch the brilliant one touch football below: