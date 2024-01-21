Video: Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool the lead finishing off a brilliant team move

Liverpool secured an early lead in the second half with a well-executed goal by Darwin Nunez.
The goal came from a superb team move initiated by Konate’s long ball to Jones. The in-form midfielder skilfully controlled the ball with his chest and swiftly passed it to Jota on the right.
Jota, in turn, made a clever first-time pass to Nunez in the center, who skillfully opened up his body and expertly finished the ball into the bottom right corner.
Watch the brilliant one touch football below:
The quick passing from Liverpool and a clinical finish from Darwin Núñez ? pic.twitter.com/ba3UKYxMgT
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2024