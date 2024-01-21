Video: Darwin Nunez scores his second of the night with a superb volleyed finish

Liverpool displayed a commanding second-half performance, securing a convincing 4-0 victory against Bournemouth away from home.

Darwin Nunez broke the deadlock just minutes into the second half with a well taken finish.

Diogo Jota then went on to score a quick brace to provide a comfortable lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The goal-scoring spree wasn’t over as Nunez secured his second of the night, showcasing impeccable skill to delicately connect with a brilliant cross from Joe Gomez.

Watch the goal below:

What a finish from Darwin Nunez!! ? ? pic.twitter.com/F9ffH20WT1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2024

He now has 10 goals and 10 assists this season across all competitions.