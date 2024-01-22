Liverpool and Tottenham would have to pay £52m to sign highly rated defender

Liverpool and Tottenham are both interested in signing OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and they would need to pay a club record fee to sign him.

Premier League clubs are seriously interested in Todibo because of his performances this season, as the 24-year-old centre-back has been among the best players in Ligue 1.

Todibo has been heavily linked to moves to Liverpool and Tottenham in January. The French defender is also reportedly being pursued by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Nice are optimistic that they can now get a club record price for Todibo, as per Telefoot. The French team is rumored to be asking as much as €60 million (£52 million) for the defender.

Todibo’s performances this season and the fact that now he plays for the French national team have encouraged Nice to demand a high transfer fee.

Many elite teams in Europe have been constrained in what they can do this month in the transfer market as a result of Financial Fair Play restrictions coming in to play.

And as a consequence, Nice may sell Todibo for a far lower price than their valuation for the defender—especially if Tottenham and Liverpool decide to make a bid to sign the centre-back.

Manchester United are also looking to sign a young defender and Todibo has been linked with them, along with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Former Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey praised Todibo and feels the defender can go to the top.

“Jean-Clair is a very interesting character; he’s very confident and he’s a great guy around the dressing room and he’s a very, very talented player, who can go all the way to the top,” he said.

“For him, it is important to keep his feet on the ground, strive for more, and take in as much information as possible.”

It looks like it’s only a matter of time before the former Barcelona wonderkid seals a move to the Premier League.