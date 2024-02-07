Exclusive: Chelsea draw up list of four CB transfer targets as Thiago Silva likely to return to former club

Chelsea are drawing up a list of four transfer targets to potentially replace Thiago Silva in central defence this summer, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The Blues are enduring a difficult season and will likely look to the transfer market this summer to try and solve the issues in their squad, with defence one of their priorities.

At the time of writing, it is not felt that the Chelsea board will decide to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino as manager, even if there is a desire for things to improve quickly in terms of results and performances.

For the time being, Chelsea are continuing to plan for next season with Pochettino at the helm, and they could target some top young defenders to improve the squad at the Argentine’s disposal.

CaughtOffside understands that this is of particular urgency as Thiago Silva will most likely be leaving at the end of his contract, with a return to his former club Fluminense looking like a growing possibility.

To replace the veteran Brazilian defender, Chelsea are considering Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande at the top of a list which also includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, Lille’s Leny Yoro, and Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice.

Chelsea have been following Diomande particularly closely for some time, while the other names are appreciated but may be less attainable, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich among the names currently felt to be better positioned for Yoro.

Elsewhere, Chelsea also still want to strengthen their attack with a statement signing. Victor Osimhen remains the priority for that role, but there has not, as of yet, been any progress in contacts with Napoli, who will point to his release clause, understood to be in the region of €130-140m as their asking price for this summer.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is also one to watch for Chelsea, though they are expected to also face competition from Manchester United for the Frenchman’s signature.