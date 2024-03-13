Asking price for Man United’s top defensive target revealed

One of the priorities for the new Man United owners is to ensure that the problems in central defence are sorted out once and for all.

Erik ten Hag has suffered this season from rarely having a settled pairing in the heart of his defence, and to that end – whether the Dutchman remains in charge or not – shoring up that area of the squad has to be the first thing Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team do.

Man United transfer news: Top target Todibo’s price too much?

One player that has often been talked up in dispatches is 24-year-old Jean-Clair Todibo, currently plying his trade at Ligue Un side, Nice, coincidentally also owned by Sir Jim.

As 90Min report, however, that association won’t see the Red Devils be able to get mates rates if they decide that the French powerhouse is the man they want.

The outlet suggest that a fee of between €55m and €60m (£47-£51m) has been mooted, and it was, perhaps that kind of valuation which scared off other interested parties during the January window.

From the player’s point of view, there have never been any leaks to suggest that he’s angling for a move away in any event, therefore the French side can afford to play hard ball in negotiations, at least initially.

Whether that means that United will turn their attentions elsewhere will only be seen in due course.