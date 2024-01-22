When transfer is most likely to happen as Chelsea have contact with Ligue 1 star’s entourage

Chelsea reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, though the deal would be more likely to happen in the summer than this January.

According to Telefoot in the post on X below, the Blues have had some contacts over potentially signing Todibo, along with other top clubs like Tottenham and Napoli, but all of these teams may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the France international as it seems Nice are keen to keep hold of him until at least the end of this current campaign.

See below for details as Chelsea are linked with Todibo…

Jean-Clair Todibo in action for France

Chelsea could do with signing someone like Todibo as a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, while they would probably also do well to bring in an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Todibo has shone in Ligue 1 and looks ready for a big move after previously struggling in a spell at Barcelona as a youngster.

