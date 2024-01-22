Sporting Director of European giants deals Man United blow by stating €80m star is “not for sale”

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has stated that defender Ronald Araujo is not for sale despite Bayern Munch and Man United’s interest in the player.

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, reported last week that Man United have enquired about the Uruguay star and were told that it would take €80m to lure him away from the La Liga giants this month.

That is the same information Bayern Munich received as Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Barca star and would love the centre-back at the Bundesliga club.

However, Deco has told Movistar that Araujo is not for sale and that the 24-year-old is a key player for the Catalan club.

“Bayern want Ronald Araujo?” the Barca Sporting Director said via Fabrizio Romano. “We are not considering selling him. He’s not for sale.

“He’s one of the key players for Barcelona’s future. We want him to be happy and this is shown on a day-to-day basis. There’s nothing to talk about.”

Araujo is happy at Barcelona and doesn’t want to leave the club in January, reports Plettenberg. However, it is uncertain if that will change over the summer.

Bayern and Man United’s interest will remain until then and if Barcelona receive a huge fee for the centre-back, they may take it given the Catalan club’s financial situation.