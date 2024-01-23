Dwight Yorke thinks Man Utd should land Tottenham striker

Former Man United striker, Dwight Yorke, knows a thing or two about how to finish as well as dealing with the inevitable pressure that comes from playing from one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

When Yorke was in his pomp back in 1999, his partnership with Andy Cole helped push the Red Devils towards an unprecedented treble, which took 24 years to replicate.

It’s fair to say that a number of Erik ten Hag’s signings haven’t been up to the task of representing the club in the best way on the pitch, with winger, Antony, particularly struggling.

Speaking to Goal, Yorke suggested that United need to get rid of those players that are not performing at the highest level, and bring in someone like Tottenham Hotspur captain, Son Heung-min.

“Players like Antony will understand they’re not performing as they should. It’s tough for him and I feel for him, but it’s both his and the club’s responsibility if things don’t work out,” he was quoted as saying.

“The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they’ll find themselves in the same position every year – having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them.

“Karim Benzema would offer a boatload of experience, but the club has already tried that strategy with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

“This approach works OK as these players still have the occasional moment of magic in them, but that’s not where United need to be. They need to buy players like Son – players who can make a difference to your team.

“Sometimes signing older players works and sometimes it doesn’t. Sir Alex knew what he was doing by bringing in Van Persie as he had so much experience in football. Van Persie wasn’t a surprise to anyone as we all knew what he was capable of.”

There’s little chance of such a move happening of course, but Yorke’s opinion is a valid one.

If United do want to get back to football’s top table both in England and in Europe, then the calibre of player they buy has to be up to the task.

Perhaps ten Hag himself needs to move away from leaning on players that he’s worked with before in order to hopefully bring the club the success they desire.