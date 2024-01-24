BBC pundit Garth Crooks has named the player who could become the next Liverpool captain

According to BBC analyst Garth Crooks, Ibrahima Konate is displaying the makings of a future captain of Liverpool.

This season has been excellent for Jurgen Klopp’s team. They lead the Premier League standings at the moment and are heavy favorites to win the three other competitions they are participating in.

Konate’s campaign has been outstanding thus far. The French defender has formed a formidable partnership with Virgil Van Dijk.

After activating Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million release clause in the summer of 2021, Liverpool signed him.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Konate’s progress has been exceptional. He is now among the Premier League’s best defenders right now, and his recent form has been outstanding.

Garth Crooks featured Konate in his Team of the Week on BBC Sport following his performance against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Frenchman, according to Crooks, is displaying all the qualities necessary to be captain of Liverpool in the future.

He wrote: “The Reds dominated possession, while Konate and Virgil van Dijk never gave Dominic Solanke, Justin Kluivert or Luis Sinisterra a kick. Konate is looking more accomplished the more I see him.

“He was immense against Arsenal in the FA Cup earlier this month without Van Dijk by his side, and even better against Bournemouth. He is starting to look every inch a Liverpool captain of the future.”

When discussing Liverpool’s defense, Virgil van Dijk receives the most praise, but Ibrahima Konate also merits a great deal of recognition.

Klopp will be hoping the French defender keeps up his form as his team is fighting in all the competitions they have participated in this season.