Great news for Liverpool fans as key star set to return to starting 11 next week

Liverpool have received good news as Ibrahima Konate looks set to return to the France starting 11 to face Chile on Tuesday evening.

That is according to L’Equipe, who reports that the centre-back is ready to return to action in the friendly match after being out injured over the last few weeks.

The defender came off in the first leg of Liverpool’s Europa League tie with Sparta Praha and has missed some huge games for the Reds – which includes their FA Cup exit to Man United last week.

Liverpool fans will be keen to have him back in their starting 11 ahead of their clash with Brighton at Anfield next Sunday but the French star will have to come through the Chile game first.

How important is Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool?

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Konate comes through the Chile game unscathed and he should do given that it is only a friendly. The centre-back is a key player for Liverpool having featured in 32 games for the Merseyside club during the current campaign.

The 24-year-old is Jurgen Klopp’s preferred partner for Virgil van Dijk and it is not a coincidence that the Reds have only won one of the three games the defender was absent for.

The German coach will need everyone fit for the run-in as there are some tough games left to play and the Liverpool boss will want to end his reign at Anfield in the best way possible.