Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate missed out on the game against Manchester City at the weekend after picking up a knock against Sparta Prague in the midweek.

The 24-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s key players this season and he will be crucial to their hopes of winning major trophies in the coming months.

With a crunch quarter-final clash in the FA Cup coming up against Manchester United at the weekend, Liverpool will be sweating on his fitness. However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now handed his team a major boost by claiming that the French international defender has a good chance of featuring against the Red Devils.

He said to the club’s official website: “No, no. Ibou has a chance for United. A good chance.“

Jarrell Quansah started alongside Virgil van Dijk against Manchester City and the talented young defender did a commendable job. However, the return of Konate will improve Liverpool immensely. His physicality, powerful presence, reading of the game and recovery pace are integral to Liverpool’s style of play.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Injury News: Salah and Konate to start?

Liverpool will be hoping to book their place in the semifinals of the FA Cup with a win over their bitter rivals on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether some of their injured stars can return for the game.

Mohamed Salah came on as a substitute against Manchester City on Sunday and the Egyptian international could be handed a start against Manchester United after regaining his match fitness as well.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season and they will want to win another domestic trophy. Winning the FA Cup would be a tremendous achievement for the Reds and it remains to be seen whether they can dump Manchester United out of the cup competition.