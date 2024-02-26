Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has made it clear he wants to stay at the club as he stated his desire to be at Anfield for a long time.

The France international is a fine young talent who continues to impress as part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and one imagines he’ll continue to have a key role even once the current Reds manager steps down at the end of the season.

Konate could end up being the ideal candidate to be Liverpool’s long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, so all in all his signing looks like a typically smart piece of business by the Merseyside giants.

If any Liverpool fans were worried that Konate might not be totally committed to the club, his latest quotes to Telefoot will surely put their minds at rest.

Konate sends clear transfer message to Liverpool fans

See below as Konate spoke about his long-term ambitions with LFC…

Ibrahima Konaté évoque son futur à @SaberDesfa et il se voit rester à Liverpool. "C'est clair que j'ai envie de rester longtemps, c'est clair que j'ai envie d'accomplir des choses. Le plus important pour rester ici, c'est de mettre la barre haute." pic.twitter.com/0NzgDB7VJt — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) February 25, 2024

“It’s clear that I want to stay for a long time, it’s clear that I want to achieve things. The most important thing to stay here is to set the bar high,” Konate said.

Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones recently told CaughtOffside that fans had little to fear after some links with Paris Saint-Germain, and the player’s quotes would now seem to back that up.

“A lot has been made of Ibrahima Konate’s comments about PSG recently, but from a Liverpool perspective I don’t think there’s much to worry about,” Jones said.

“Konate, of course, has ties to Paris and was never going to say ‘no, I never want to play for my hometown club’. As far as I’m aware, there is no concrete interest from PSG, and Liverpool would not entertain it if there was.

“Konate is very much the future as far as Liverpool’s defence is concerned. With Joel Matip well into his 30s and into the final year of his contract, Konate will be Virgil van Dijk’s partner going forward if he can stay fit. At 24, his best years are still very much ahead of him.”