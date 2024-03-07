Jurgen Klopp receives two possible injury setbacks ahead of Man City clash, one didn’t look good

Liverpool could potentially be about to receive more bad news on the injury front as Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez were removed from the field of play against Sparta Praha on Thursday night.

The Reds have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks but they have managed to come through the storm to win all of their matches, which included the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men face a different beast on Sunday at Anfield as the Merseyside club welcome Man City for a massive game that could have big consequences at the top of the Premier League.

Before City, Liverpool had to deal with Sparta Praha in the Europa League on Thursday night and although the Reds won 5-1, Klopp received two major blows as Konate and Gomez have potentially picked up injuries.

Liverpool duo pick up injuries ahead of Man City clash

It is unknown what happened to Gomez as the defender was substituted at halftime for Conor Bradley, who is guaranteed to play on Sunday with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured.

Konate would then go down later on in the half and it is also uncertain what happened to the Frenchman but it didn’t look good, as it was either his ankle or a muscle injury. The centre-back was replaced but Virgil van Dijk, someone Klopp would have wanted to have rested ahead of the Man City game.

More news will come out soon on the two player’s injuries but if they are not available for Sunday, that will be a major blow to Klopp and Liverpool, giving even more of an advantage to Pep Guardiola’s side.