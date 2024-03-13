Liverpool star to be included in national team squad for the first time in four years

Liverpool star Joe Gomez is set to be named in the England squad by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ upcoming friendlies.

The England team will play Brazil and Belgium at the end of March and it will be Soutgate’s last chance to see his players in action together before he picks his squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

The English coach will name his squad on Thursday and according to Sky Sports, the 53-year-old will include Liverpool’s Joe Gomez for the first time in four years.

The defender will have a chance to show the Three Lions boss that he should be on the plane to Germany and the 26-year-old should receive a lot of minutes as Southgate currently has 12 players out injured.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez has to be part of England’s Euro 2024 squad

Gomez should already be a certainty in Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad as the Liverpool star has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s best players this season.

With the German coach having to deal with plenty of injuries this season, Gomez has stepped up and has played in four different positions for his manager. The defender has excelled and is more than deserving of his call-up for March’s games.

The 26-year-old put in another great shift on Sunday against Man City and that led to Klopp asking Southgate to include his player in his squad. “Joe Gomez. Gareth, honestly?” the Liverpool boss said on Sky Sports via the Liverpool Echo.

It looks like the Reds manager has got his wish as Gomez has a chance to prove himself in a white shirt this month.