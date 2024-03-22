Gareth Southgate addresses England duo as pair set to battle for Harry Kane’s position against Brazil

While Gareth Southgate’s England squad has taken a massive injury hit this week, England duo will be hoping to follow in Harry Kane’s footsteps and lead the line against Brazil on Saturday.

The injury to England’s leading goal scorer Harry Kane might open up a rare chance for either Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins or Brentford’s Ivan Toney to shine in the last England matches before the Euro 2024 warm-up games in June.

Watkins, boasting 16 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season, stands out as the only player to achieve double figures in both categories. Meanwhile, Toney has netted four goals since coming back from an eight-month suspension due to gambling offences in January.

Since Brentford’s promotion in 2021, Toney has become one of the Premier League’s most prolific goal scorers, tallying 36 goals in 78 appearances.

Gareth Southgate on Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney as Harry Kane ruled out to face Brazil

Speaking to the media ahead of the Three Lions’ first international friendly, Southgate expressed, via the BBC:

“I think both of them are aware that the opportunity is a big one. But they’re both in good form, they’ve both had time with us.

“Ollie’s been with us more recently, of course, and has done well in the games he’s played. He’s had a fabulous season for his club.

“Ivan, since he’s come back into Brentford’s team, has had the impact we expected him to, so they are two very, very good players.”

England have maintained an impressive 10-match unbeaten streak, securing eight victories and two draws since their defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

In stark contrast, Brazil finds themselves on a troubling three-match losing streak, succumbing to defeats against Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina in World Cup qualifiers, marking their poorest form in 22 years.

Despite England’s recent success, they have only managed to secure victory in four out of their last 26 encounters against Brazil, with their most recent win dating back to a friendly match in 2013. Their last encounter resulted in a goalless draw in November 2017.