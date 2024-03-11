Match of the Day man “incredibly impressed” with Liverpool star’s Man City performance, he wants him in England squad

To the surprise of many, Joe Gomez has been one of Liverpool’s best and most important players this season and the defender put in another top performance against Man City on Sunday.

The Reds have had major injury issues in recent weeks and the 26-year-old has helped Jurgen Klopp massively with his ability to play in multiple positions. Gomez has played at centre-back, both full-back positions and even as a number six during the campaign and has starred amongst the Merseyside club’s adversity.

This led to Klopp asking Gareth Southgate after the Reds’ Man City clash to include the Englishman in his squad for Euro 2024 this summer and the defender certainly deserves to travel to Germany with the Three Lions.

Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker, has echoed this statement and admits he was “incredibly impressed” by the Liverpool man against City on Sunday.

What did Gary Lineker say about Joe Gomez after his Man City performance?

“I was incredibly impressed with Joe Gomez yesterday. Particularly in the second half. He was playing in all sorts of positions across the back four and also inverted full-back moving inside,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football Podcast via Empire of the Kop. “Has he played himself into the England squad?”

It seems impossible for Southgate to ignore Gomez given the level of performance he has shown this season and his versatility will be very useful in tournament football.

The Liverpool star has been much better than the likes of Harry Maguire and Marc Guehi, who were included in England’s November squad, and the upcoming March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium is a chance for Southgate to have a closer look at Gomez.

The England boss announces his squad for these games on Thursday and it will be interesting to see if the Liverpool man is involved.