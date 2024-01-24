Charlton Athletic have sacked head coach Michael Appleton after 12-game winless run

Following Tuesday night’s defeat at home by Northampton, Charlton’s miserable run of results in League One continues. The club has responded swiftly by sacking head coach Michael Appleton.

Not even 30 minutes after the final whistle, they released a scathing 38-word statement on the club website, saying:

“Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as Head Coach.

“The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge.”

Appleton, who had only been in the position for four and a half months, took over from Dean Holden back in September.

He managed 28 games, he won just eight and lost nine, with Charlton going through a winless streak that began in November.

The Addicks’ heartbreaking defeat to Northampton on Tuesday night came as they conceded in the 97th-minute. The outcome has left the team mired deep in the bottom half of League One, in 16th place.

Appleton acknowledged that the results would need to improve quickly in order to avoid more concerns about his future being raised during the pre-match press conference.

He responded when he asked if he had received any guidance on his future:

“No, no…but I think from a personal point of view, the reality is the longer the situation goes on without winning a game of football that does come with the job.

“It’s not my first rodeo. I’ve been here before, in difficult positions before, I understand the job and the role – the fact if you’re not winning games on a regular basis then your job is up for threat.”

He went on to add: “You always want patience and time as a manager but it’s not something managers get in this day and age. The only way we’re going to get time moving forward is by picking up a few results.

“If we do that I think you’ll see a natural progression and the team get better, win games on a regular basis. If that doesn’t happen then clearly we know what happens.”

Less than 48 hours before he was fired from The Valley, Appleton essentially predicted his own termination in those now-ominous statements.