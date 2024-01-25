Newcastle could take advantage of huge clause in midfielder’s deal

Newcastle haven’t signed a new player this month, but that hasn’t stopped them being one of the most talked about clubs.

CEO Darren Eales recently sparked speculation the Magpies are preparing to offload at least one big-name player after admitting the club needs to remain within Financial Fair Play’s strict margins.

And although Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been subject to strong interest from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid respectively, a sale has not yet been sanctioned.

Nevertheless, although the club’s January transfer activity remains unknown, according to Football Insider, one player that is likely to depart at the end of the season is midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Since joining the Geordies from Lyon two years ago, Guimaraes, 26, has become the face of the club’s Saudi-led revolution. Adored by fans, the Brazilian playmaker has epitomised all that has been great at St. James’ Park since Mike Ashley’s departure.

However, despite recently penning a new contract that contains a release clause, thought to be worth around £100 million, the 26-year-old is expected to depart the northeast once the summer window opens.

PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all possible destinations for the South American, and of course, should they sanction a sale, the club will be in a much stronger position when it comes to bringing in fresh faces – there is no denying that replacing Guimaraes would be incredibly hard though.

Since joining the club, Guimaraes, who has four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 87 games in all competitions.