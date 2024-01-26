Contract clause makes one managerial candidate the perfect Jurgen Klopp replacement at Liverpool

Friday provided the football World with one of the biggest news stories of the season as Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

The German coach has become a legendary figure on Merseyside having delivered the club every trophy possible across his tenure at Anfield. His departure will have a huge impact on the club next season and it may take the Reds time to move into a new era.

Fans have already been discussing Klopp’s replacement in the aftermath of the announcement and one name that keeps appearing is Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard is doing an outstanding job with the Bundesliga club this season as they are yet to lose a match this season and currently sit top of the German league.

Heading towards the summer of 2024, according to German news outlet BILD, Alonso has a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave the club for Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool star has reiterated that he is very happy at Leverkusen at present but this clause would make him the obvious candidate to replace Klopp and his style of play would be a perfect fit for the Reds.