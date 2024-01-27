Guglielmo Vicario has been criticised for his side’s defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side now only remain in one competition this season after their loss to the treble winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has an awful record against Spurs away from home which he put an end to on Friday with his side winning 1-0 after a tense contest.

Nathan Ake was the unlikely hero for Manchester City, scoring an 88th-minute winner to seal progression to the next round of the competition after prodding the ball home from a yard out.

Writing for Tottenham Hotspur News, former club scout Bryan King claimed that goalkeeper Vicario should be held responsible for not dealing with Kevin de Bruyne’s initial corner.

“I am beginning to think Vicario might not be the best goalkeeper in the Premier League as I have previously suggested after all, I mean he was completely responsible for the goal.” He wrote.

“I have said before that Vicario worries me on crosses,”

The Italian goalkeeper signed for the club in the summer and has impressed the majority of fans with his shot-stopping ability.