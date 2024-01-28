Liverpool would have to pay €20m for 38-year-old Jurgen Klopp replacement

Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for manager Jurgen Klopp and the Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is on their radar.

According to a report from Correio Da Manha, the 38-year-old manager has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his exploits at the Portuguese club and Liverpool are prepared to make a move for him in the summer.

Amorim has a €20 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool would have to pay up if they want to secure his services.

The 38-year-old has shown his quality in the Portuguese league and he could prove to be an exciting addition for Liverpool. He has introduced an exciting brand of attacking football at Sporting CP and his ability to nurture young players into established first-team stars make him a good fit for Liverpool.

There are stylistic similarities between him and the German manager, and it remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to trigger his release clause.

Liverpool have other managers on their radar as well and they will need to replace Klopp adequately. The German is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the club’s history and his departure will come as a massive blow for them.

Liverpool are currently fighting on all fronts this season, and it remains to be seen whether Klopp can guide them to major trophies before parting ways with the Premier League side at the end of the season.