Ange Postecoglou talks down late transfer dealings for Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou anticipates a relatively calm conclusion to the January transfer window.

Despite being one of the busiest clubs this month, with arrivals such as Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner, as well as several players securing loan moves elsewhere, Postecoglou expects things to quiet down in the final days.

Postecoglou said in his pre-match press conference: “Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings. Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.”

Discussions had begun with Club Brugge regarding the acquisition of highly rated attacker Antonio Nusa, but no agreement could be reached on the fee. It seems that Tottenham’s transfer activity is now concluded ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Meanwhile Spurs will look to bounce back against Brentford after being eliminated from the FA Cup on Friday night with a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester City. This defeat extends the club’s trophy drought into a 17th year, unless they can secure a title win this season.

James Maddison could potentially start on Wednesday after making a cameo appearance off the bench against City, marking his first game since being sidelined for nearly three months with an ankle injury.

Tottenham will continue to be without Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and Son Heung-min due to international duties. However, Sarr is expected to return on Wednesday following Senegal’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and could be available for Saturday’s match against Everton.

Additionally, Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Manor Solomon has experienced a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.