Club still pushing for potential £50m transfer deal with Chelsea as Deadline Day edges closer

Fulham are reportedly still pushing for a late January transfer window swoop for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who could cost as much as £50million.

The Albania international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge recently, though he’s previously been regarded as one of the most exciting young talents at the club after impressing during a loan spell at Southampton.

According to Football Insider, it seems Fulham remain keen to snap Broja up before Deadline Day, though his £50m valuation seems to be the main issue at the moment.

The report adds that West Ham were also previously interested in Broja, but ended their interest due to Chelsea’s demands for the 22-year-old.

Broja could surely be a fine signing for most Premier League clubs, so interest from the likes of Fulham and West Ham makes sense, and it will be interesting to see if others also join the race.

Chelsea may have to be more realistic with their demands, however, as £50m is a huge amount to pay for someone with relatively little Premier League experience, however big a prospect he may be.