Real Madrid are reportedly trying to target Virgil van Dijk in an effort to “take advantage” of Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool.

After nine years as the Reds’ manager, Klopp made his departure from Anfield official late last week.

With the futures of several of Klopp’s most important players in doubt, Liverpool may undergo significant changes in the summer, akin to what happened when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger departed Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively.

The contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Van Dijk at Anfield expire in 18 months and there is talk that some of Klopp’s mainstays may go.

According to the Spanish daily Fichajes, Real Madrid have dropped a “bombshell” on Liverpool by trying to take advantage of Jurgen Klopp leaving the club and targeting their captain Van Dijk.

The La Liga powerhouses are said to “go for his immediate signing,” with the futures of other Liverpool players “shrouded in uncertainty” following the announcement of Klopp’s exit.

The Netherlands international’s remarks on Monday about Klopp’s departure from Anfield in the summer cast doubt on his future at Liverpool.

“The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known,” Van Dijk said.

“To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change.

“I’m very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation.

“It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era – I am still part of it that’s why I don’t like to talk about it – and that is my main focus.

When asked if he will be a part of the new era at Liverpool, Van Dijk added: “That’s a big question. I don’t know.”

“Nothing has really changed. Obviously things will change at the end of the season and in the new season but at the moment it doesn’t and we have to keep doing the same things,” Van Dijk continued.

“It’s easier said than done but I sense the rest of the boys think like that as well and it is the job for me to ensure we keep it that way.

“We are all human beings and we have emotions – some players feel different about the manager’s announcement than others.

“That’s absolutely normal because everyone thinks in different ways but I didn’t notice the professionalism being dropped or the level of standard. The training sessions I have seen in the last couple of days were not different than before.”