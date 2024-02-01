According to reports, West Ham United and FC Nordsjaelland will hold further negotiations on the signing of forward Ibrahim Osman but Arsenal are currently attempting to dramatically sabotage the deal.

Football Insider claims that Arsenal are attempting to sabotage a transfer for Ibrahim Osman, a target for West Ham United, in the last moments of the transfer window.

It’s possible that West Ham will make significant changes before the window closes. Said Benrahma is expected to sign a loan deal with Lyon, who are struggling in Ligue 1, with the possibility to join on a permanent basis. Maxwel Cornet and Pablo Fornals are also expected to leave the team.

The Hammers are in a severe need of reinforcements and have recognised Osman of Nordsjaelland as one of the qualified prospects, but the process has been slow.

The Danish team is seeking a higher transfer price than what the Hammers have offered, which is £16 million. Not only are Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion looking to make potential deals right now, but Arsenal is as well.

In the Danish Superliga this season, Osman has made fourteen starts and two substitute appearances. In those outings, the 19-year-old winger has only managed one goal.

According to the source, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal may try to scuttle the Osman trade in order to continue building up a squad for the future.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as the only options for Arteta, the Gunners’ striking department may be more of a priority before the window closes, but they could still use more cover on the wings, especially considering how much Bukayo Saka’s excessive minutes in recent seasons have cost them.