Just like in the summer transfer window West Ham are getting their business done late, but by the looks of it, it could be every bit as successful as when they brought in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Mo Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

David Moyes should have Man City outcast, Kalvin Phillips, available from Thursday if things go to plan. It’s believed that the player will be undertaking his medical on Wednesday with a view to signing the contract a day later.

The midfielder could quickly be followed to the London Stadium by exciting 19-year-old winger, Ibrahim Osman.

???? West Ham and Nordsjælland are now close to reaching an agreement for 2004 born winger Ibrahim Osman. Negotiations are advancing fast around €18m. New round of talks scheduled today/tomorrow to get it done between all parties. First called @ExWHUEmployee. pic.twitter.com/WZFnIdJGXe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

Currently plying his trade at Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland, the Ghanaian is believed to have been recommended to the club by countryman, Kudus.

Transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has noted that negotiations are advancing quickly for a fee thought to be around the €18m mark.

The deal would appear to suggest that Said Benrahma and Maxwell Cornet’s rumoured departures from the East London outfit could also be close to completion.

Even if those deals are the only ones that the Hammers do in this mid-season window, it still represents some more outstanding business for a club that are clearly starting to go places.