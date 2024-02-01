Liverpool have rejected a deadline day offer for 25-year-old cup hero

Liverpool have turned down a deadline day offer from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Daily Mail reported that Nottingham Forest submitted a bid amounting to £15m for Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, Liverpool promptly turned down the offer as Anfield officials are reluctant to part ways with the 25-year-old, valuing him at a minimum of £20m.

Kelleher is held in high regard at the Merseyside club, and Liverpool may be unwilling to sell him mid-season due to his importance as the immediate backup to Alisson Becker.

The goalkeeper has proven his significance to Liverpool in recent seasons, notably stepping up in the absence of the Brazilian.

He has become a fan favorite, particularly for his heroic performances in domestic cup competitions in 2022.

One of his memorable moments includes scoring the decisive penalty against Kepa Arrizabalaga in the League Cup final, securing the trophy for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And he may well be in the goal for the League Cup final against Chelsea this year as well – having started all the games in their journey to the finale.